BERGAMO. A 4-year-old boy of Senegalese origins fell this afternoon from the balcony of his home, an apartment on the third floor of a building in via Bernardi in Carvico in the Bergamo area. However, the little boy remained conscious, despite the flight of a dozen metres: rescued by 118, he suffered fractures to his legs. He was at home with his mother, who raised the alarm. It is not clear why he climbed over the balcony railing. He was transferred to the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo by ambulance. The local police are on site to reconstruct what happened.