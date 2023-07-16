La Spezia – An accident, fortunately without serious consequences, involved a family from La Spezia in Pegazzano yesterday afternoon. The doors of the car, driven by the father, suddenly opened and the two children, one of which was just a year and a half, they were thrown out of the car. Tragedy has come close. Luckily no cars came from the opposite direction and the two little ones got away with a few scratches. On the other hand, her mother was unharmed, who was not thrown out of the car by the kinetic force.

On the site of the accident, which occurred in the curve that from via Nazario Sauro goes towards via Fabio Filzi, in the district of PegazzanoThe traffic police intervened. Impossible, they say from the Viale Amendola headquarters, to understand its exact dynamics. Specifically, it is not known whether the older nine-year-old boy managed to open the left rear door. Or if the parents, before setting out on the road, hadn’t realized that the same was not closed properly.

The fact is that the two little ones, one and a half years old, were promptly transported to the emergency room where they were assigned the yellow code. They did not, however, sustain serious injuries, just a few grazes.

For the fatherfound driving with a blood alcohol content between 0.4 and 0.8, the administrative sanction was triggered for the violation of article 186 of the highway code, which prohibits driving while intoxicated.

Also at mother, sitting in the back with her two children, a fine was imposed. Specifically, the local police officers contested article 172 of the same code, which regulates the use of seat belts and restraint systems, against the woman. Her fault, in fact, is that of not having properly secured the two minors while driving.