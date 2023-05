In Calabria we have bridges that fall due to rain, but Salvini wants the bridge over the strait. It took 30 years to build this bridge, and the work hasn’t even been completed.

Fortunately the road had been closed shortly before due to a landslide upstream. A tragedy avoided… pic.twitter.com/XNY3XzljnO— Massimo (@Misurelli77) May 3, 2023