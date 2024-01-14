Pistoia, floor collapses during wedding party: 35 injured

A near-tragedy occurred in Pistoia where, in a former convent where a wedding party was taking place, an attic suddenly collapsed, causing the guests to fall to the ground floor, causing at least 35 injuries, of which 5 were in serious conditions.

According to the Civil Protection councilor Alessio Bartolomei, in total “60-70 people” would be involved. The accident occurred in Pontelungo, on the outskirts of the city, and involved the former convent of Giaccherino, which had long been used as a party venue.

The bride and groom and the guests at the reception were dancing when suddenly the floor gave way causing everyone to fall to the first floor.

“There was smoke everywhere – says the groom's father – It was panic. We started looking for where the people had fallen, after two or three minutes we found them. I am shocked”.

“We had had lunch in the convent and stayed for the party. Suddenly the floor collapsed, we managed to save ourselves while the others fell five meters down. There was blood everywhere, injured people, people screaming,” said a couple.

Five people were taken to hospital with code red, six with code yellow and 24 green, while others were treated directly on site.

Among the injured there are also the spouses, who were taken to the emergency room of the San Jacopo hospital in Pistoia, where they were placed on two side-by-side beds.