From this year, Formula 1 will be less colorful and spectacular. The promoters of the various Grand Prix have in fact received an e-mail stating that the races will no longer be preceded by military aviation shows. No more Frecce Tricolori above Monza, not even the Red Arrows (part of the British Royal Air Force) will fly over the Silverstone runway.

The reason lies in the will of Formula 1 to reduce CO2 emissions to zero (carbon dioxide), the main gas to which climate warming is due. This is what we learn from RacingNews365. If the indiscretion were confirmed, at least from this point of view Formula 1 would prove to be coherent, unlike the policy of social inclusion and the removal of barriers disavowed by the Grand Prix in illiberal states.

There are not only reasons related to environmental sustainability. Formula 1 would not want to associate itself in any way with what can be interpreted as military tests of strength, therefore will allow flights of civilian aircraft or – ça va sans dire – commercial, like that of Gulf Airlines before the 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix.