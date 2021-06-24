I.In Israel, researchers have found the bones of a previously unknown prehistoric man. Tel Aviv University announced on Thursday that he lived in the Levant until around 130,000 years ago. Remains of the prehistoric man, whom the research team calls Nesher Ramla Homo, were found near Ramla near Tel Aviv. The type now discovered comes from the middle Pleistocene age. He points to similarities with the remains of other prehistoric humans found in Israel and Eurasia, who would have lived around 400,000 ago.

“The discovery of a new group of prehistoric humans in this region, which resembles the populations of the Neanderthal ancestors in Europe, shakes the prevailing thesis that the Neanderthals came from Europe,” said the university’s announcement. Rather, it indicates “that at least some ancestors of the Neanderthals came from the Levant”. The researchers present their work in the journal “Science”.

The bone find suggests that two groups of prehistoric humans lived side by side in the Levant for more than 100,000 years. They would have shared knowledge and tool technology. The Nesher Ramla Homo lived in the region from 400,000 years ago and Homo sapiens came later, around 200,000 years ago. Later finds indicated that the two groups also mixed up.

The prehistoric man Nescher Ramla combines properties of the Neanderthal, especially on the teeth and jaw, and other members of the homo genus, especially on the skull. At the same time, he is very different from modern people – he has a completely different skull structure, no chin, and very large teeth. It is the so-called “missing” species that Homo sapiens mated with when they came to the region.

Anthropologists, physicians and archaeologists from Tel Aviv University and the Hebrew University in Jerusalem were involved in the discovery. Anthropology professor Israel Hershkovitz said the discovery of the previously unknown prehistoric man was “of great scientific importance”. It is a new piece of the puzzle that contributes to understanding human migrations in prehistoric times.