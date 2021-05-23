In the Rostov region, a farewell ceremony was held with ten workers who died as a result of an accident at a sewage treatment plant in the Neklinovsky district. This was announced on May 23 by the head of the Taganrog administration, Andrei Lissitsky.

“Of the 11 dead, only one who died in the hospital was not buried. Its tomorrow. All the rest were buried “, – quotes Lissitzky TASS…

He noted that the eight dead were said goodbye to the cemeteries of the Neklinovsky district. There, the costs of the ceremony were covered by the water utility. Two more workers were buried in Taganrog – the administration covered the costs.

On May 21, near Taganrog, an accident occurred while carrying out work at the sewage treatment plant. The director of the water utility Yevgeny Pletmentsev said that, according to preliminary data, the incident could have occurred due to a methane release.

The Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation, on the fact of the incident, opened a criminal case on violations of security requirements. Its investigation will be carried out by the central office of the department.

The Governor of the Rostov Region Vasily Golubev expressed his condolences in connection with the death of workers. According to him, when people descended into a well of eight meters depth, they were poisoned with methane, which is odorless and acts very quickly.

He also said that the families of the victims will be allocated 1 million rubles each from the regional budget. Victims in a state of moderate severity will receive 400 thousand rubles each, and those in a state of mild severity – 200 thousand rubles each.