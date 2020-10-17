In the Paris suburb of Conflans-Saint-Honorine, an unknown person stabbed a history and geography teacher at a local college with a knife in the neck, who defended freedom of speech in connection with cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. At the same time, a number of media outlets reported that the victim of the attack was beheaded. However, the police do not confirm this data, informs Reuters.

During the arrest, the attacker was wounded.

The National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office opened a case on the facts of “murder in connection with a terrorist act” and “criminal terrorist community.”

In connection with the incident, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanen, who was heading for Morocco, decided to urgently return to Paris.

We will remind, earlier in the north-east of France, terrorists were arrested who were preparing an attempt on the life of President Macron.

