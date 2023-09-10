EA freight train loaded with cement derailed in Geseke in the Soest district – according to initial findings from the Federal Police, the driver of the train was killed. The authority does not assume that there are any further fatalities, as a spokeswoman for the German Press Agency said. It was initially unclear whether there was another person in the freight train’s locomotive.

The train accident occurred at a junction on a main line, as the federal police also announced in the evening. It was initially unclear why the freight train derailed.

According to the fire department’s initial findings, both the locomotive and several wagons jumped off the tracks. According to an initial assessment, there is no acute danger to the population, said a spokesman for the fire department. Eyewitnesses to the train accident would be looked after.

Regional traffic affected by the accident

The fire brigade also reported in an initial report that one person had been fatally injured. According to initial information, it was initially unclear whether there were any other injured people in the accident.

Pictures from the scene of the accident show badly damaged wagons lying on their sides. A fence is also damaged.

As Deutsche Bahn explained, the railway line between Salzkotten and Geseke was closed after the accident. The freight and long-distance trains would be rerouted via Herford, said a spokeswoman for the dpa. In addition, regional transport RE 11 and RB 89 from other companies are affected. Under www.zuginfo.nrw Information about rail replacement services is available, she explained.