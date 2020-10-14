Loiret, correspondence.

“ Mlack of commercial involvement, insufficient equity investments, disastrous management on the part of the manager and shareholders. “ The expert report, summarized by Pascal Colichet, CGT delegate of the Duralex plant in La Chapelle-Saint-Mesmin (Loiret), is final. And gives a strong impression of déjà vu in this glass giant whose previous placement in receivership dates back to 2008.

From 1,400 employees in the 1970s, the last Duralex site in France now employs only 248 employees.

The future of the company suspended by the decision of the commercial court

Once again, its future will depend on a decision of the commercial court while for several years, the unions have alerted the public authorities. “The choices of successive departments have turned out to be catastrophic”, insists Pascal Colichet, who recalls that the manufacturer of the famous numbered glass has received public funds without counterpart, in particular the tax credit for competitiveness and employment (Cice). “These new difficulties prove, alas, that in our country staff representatives have no power. “

These new difficulties prove, alas, that in our country the staff representatives have no power. Pascal Colichet, delegate CGT

Despite the economic situation strained by these strategic choices, but also by a lack of personnel, especially in the sales department, rental cars, gasoline costs, apartments rented by the week are going well, according to an elected staff member. The company, which had invested in a new furnace, had to pay for the consequences of damage during 2017. Result: the glassworks have since been idling, reducing their production capacity a little more. “This raclette problem has forced Duralex to no longer deliver over a long period and therefore to no longer invest in the raw material”, explains François Bonneau, socialist president of the Center-Val de Loire region, who is following the file closely.

The buyer will have to respect its commitments to maintain staff, otherwise, it will have to reimburse this aid. Francois Bonneau, socialist president of the Center-Val de Loire region

This ensures regularly pushing the doors of the Ministry of the Economy and Finance in order to find a lasting solution. “It is out of the question that this company of the future will go to the mat! “ he asserts. Her community is ready to come to the aid of the glassware through training. But not without compensation. “The buyer will have to respect its commitments to maintain staff, otherwise, it will have to reimburse this aid”, warns the president of the regional executive.

A rally is planned in Orléans on October 28

“The agent and the prosecutor of the commercial court declare that many groups or investors have expressed their interest in taking over Duralex”, reports Pascal Colichet, who says he is waiting to know them so that staff representatives can “Become actors in these possible choices of recovery”. Among them is Pyrex, another glass giant. But also La Compagnie française du verre SAS which, in a threatening letter, clearly displays its ambitions :“On September 18, 2020, we notified you of our firm and final intention to proceed with the acquisition, in accordance with the transfer agreement dated August 18, 2020”, write its leaders in a formal notice dated 1er October. They explicitly threaten the former leader with legal proceedings in the event of non-compliance with this assignment, the placement in receivership having been, according to them, taken without consultation.

This situation has been going on for twenty or thirty years without the public authorities seeming to take the measure. Pascal Sudre, general secretary of UL

A new imbroglio which contributes to weighing down a little more the climate. While François Bonneau ensures “The 248 Duralex employees of (his) total determination”, the local union (UL) CGT d’Orléans is preparing a gathering of employees and the population on October 28, from 10:30 a.m., in front of the courthouse where a new hearing is to be held. “This situation has been going on for twenty or thirty years without the public authorities seeming to take the measure, deplores Pascal Sudre, secretary general of UL.Duralex represents an issue that goes beyond our territory. It is a national issue that everyone is watching. “