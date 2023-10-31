In Serpukhov, teenagers mobbed a 17-year-old student who was an anime fan.

In Serpukhov, near Moscow, teenagers in a crowd beat up a 17-year-old student who is a fan of anime because of his appearance. The conflict was caught on video and the corresponding footage was published Telegram– channel “Emergency Serpukhov”.

The video shows how schoolchildren grab the young man’s hands and touch his hair. When the guy swore at them, they started beating him.

As MK.RU learned, teenagers acted motivated by the fact that the young man allegedly belongs to an informal group of youth (he had black dyed hair and a certain style of clothing).

The victim was taken to hospital with bruises. Moscow region police managed to identify the three aggressors. They are 13-15 years old, they study in city schools, two are already registered with the juvenile affairs department as suspects in committing thefts.

Earlier it was reported that in the city of Sol-Iletsk, Orenburg region, teenagers beat a 15-year-old cadet in a crowd.

A criminal case was opened for causing harm to health of moderate severity. Investigators seized surveillance camera footage. All participants in the fight were detained.