In Odintsovo, schoolgirls forced a girl to her knees and forced her to apologize

In Odintsovo, near Moscow, schoolgirls forced a girl to her knees and forced her to apologize. Posted the video Telegram-channel “Typical Odintsovo”.

In the footage, a child's voice demands that a girl lying in the snow get on her knees. “Then will you leave me alone?” she asks. Then the girl asks certain Nadya, Yulia and Mirra to forgive her for calling them names.

According to the victim's mother, her daughter was scheduled to meet in the forest. There, the girl was beaten by several schoolgirls, the woman noted. The townswoman wrote a statement to the police.

Earlier in Chelyabinsk, a teacher made a student kneel in front of the class. In this way, the teacher tried to resolve the conflict between the children.