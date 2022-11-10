In Elektrostal near Moscow, a 72-year-old man died after repairing an electric car

In the Moscow region, an electrician died after repairing an electric car at a factory. About it became known REN TV.

According to the channel, a 72-year-old Russian died in Elektrostal. The pensioner was changing light bulbs in the car and at some point fell to the floor. When colleagues approached the worker, he was breathing heavily and did not react to those around him.

Subsequently, the man felt better, but he complained of chest pain, it was difficult for him to breathe. The pensioner was hospitalized, doctors diagnosed him with numerous fractures. The electrician lost consciousness that same evening and died in intensive care.

Earlier in Armavir, Krasnodar Territory, two people died in an explosion in the industrial area. After the explosion, bitumen residues caught fire at the enterprise.