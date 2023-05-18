A resident of the Moscow region opened the summer season and lost all fingers on his hand

A resident of the Moscow region opened the summer season and lost all the fingers on his hand. About it informs mk.ru.

The incident happened on May 17th. A 49-year-old man came to his personal plot in SNT Arbuzovo in the Dmitrovsky urban district and invited a neighbor to visit. They drank, after which the owner of the house decided to start a firecracker, but did not set it on the ground, but simply held it tightly in his outstretched hand and set it on fire. Instead of a celebratory volley, there was an explosion, as a result of which all five fingers were torn off.

The victim was taken to the hospital and operated on, but the fingers on his hand could not be saved.

On May 9, in the Buryat village of Selenginsk, during the celebration of Victory Day, a firecracker hit a crowd of people. The head of the Selenginskoye urban settlement, Vladimir Buryan, explained that doctors examined the victims on the spot and let them go home.