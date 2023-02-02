In Balashikha, a man found a dead 14-year-old schoolgirl while walking in the forest

In Balashikha near Moscow, a man found a dead 14-year-old schoolgirl while walking in the woods. About it reported on the MK.RU website.

According to the publication, the Russian went with his son to the forest. A girl overtook them and turned off the path. A few minutes later, a passer-by found her with no signs of life.

Presumably, the teenager could have committed suicide. Law enforcement officers began to investigate this fact.

