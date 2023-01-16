In the village of Lesnoye, Moscow region, a dog bit a one-year-old girl

In the village of Lesnoye, Moscow Region, a dog bit a one-year-old child. About it became known REN TV source.

According to him, the animal attacked the child on Sunday, January 15, in Mozhaisk. A one-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in a state of moderate severity, doctors diagnosed her with a bitten wound of her finger.

The reasons for the incident are not reported. The circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated.

Earlier, in the Lazarevsky district of the city of Sochi, domestic two-year-old fighting dogs bit a four-year-old girl. Arriving at the scene, the doctors stated the death of the child from his injuries.