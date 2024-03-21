MK: in Dmitrov near Moscow, a schoolgirl saved the whole family during a fire

In Dmitrov near Moscow, a 15-year-old schoolgirl saved her entire family during a fire. About it became known “Moskovsky Komsomolets”

According to MK, the girl was in her room and smelled the acrid smell of smoke. Opening the door of the room, she saw that the corridor was on fire and the fire was already approaching the front door. The schoolgirl immediately rushed to the window, stuck her head out and called the emergency services, after which she began to wake up her family.

The parents managed to get out of the apartment, and the girl climbed out onto the balcony, then broke the window into the living room with her hands, because the door was closed from the inside, and began to pull out her younger sister.

Soon firefighters arrived and began to extinguish the apartment, pulled the half-dead girl out of it and handed it over to the doctors, and removed the schoolgirl through the balcony. It turned out that the fire in the apartment could have been caused by an unextinguished cigarette.

