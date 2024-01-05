One of the three young men who, on the night between 3 and 4 January, decided to stretch a steel cable at eye level on an avenue in Milan, transversally to the road, said he was bored. It is impossible to define it as a stunt because what was done could have cost the lives of motorists, motorcyclists and other road users or otherwise caused injuries. The gesture is inexplicable, because if boredom is the driving force behind this 24-year-old and his two still unknown accomplices, there is serious cause for concern.

The episode in the middle of the night

The episode occurred in Viale Toscana towards Viale Isonzo, where around 2.35 am on the night between 3 and 4 January a steel cable was pulled at eye level tied to a road sign pole and to a shelter. an ATM stop. Fortunately at that time the road is not particularly busy and it seems that only one motorist hit the cable, bending the sign to which it was tied and continuing on his journey without damage or injuries. The commotion of the young people who were setting up the crazy trap attracted attention and a resident who looked out the window, seeing the scene, immediately contacted the police.

The Carabinieri cut the cable

In a short time the Carabinieri patrols arrived on site, cutting the steel cable and securing the area. Meanwhile, the hunt for those responsible has begun, with the aforementioned 24-year-old who was intercepted a short distance from the scene of the crime, as he walked away on foot. What caught him were the trousers, the same as those responsible for the gesture captured by surveillance cameras in the area.

The boy was taken to the barracks where he was charged with the crimes of massacre and attack on transport safety in collaboration with unknown persons. The Public Prosecutor thus ordered his arrest in prison. During the interrogation, the young man justified himself to the Carabinieri as follows: “I did something for fun, because I was bored. I wanted to have fun.”