Because of the beautiful weather, many took the cable car on Sunday. (Symbol image)
Image: dpa
In Italy, a cable car killed several people. More are injured, reports the mountain rescue. The beautiful weather attracted many tourists on Sunday.
I.n Northern Italy, several people were killed in a cable car accident. As the mountain rescue announced, there were also several injuries in the crash of a gondola on Sunday west of Lake Maggiore in the Piedmont region. According to reports from news agencies Ansa and Adnkronos, eight people died.
A photo by the fire brigade showed the crashed cabin in a forest. According to mountain rescue, two helicopters were in use. According to the agency reports, two children in critical condition were flown to a Turin clinic.
How the crash came about was initially unclear. The cable car connects the town of Stresa with the almost 1500 meter high Monte Mottarone.
