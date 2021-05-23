In Italy, a cable car killed several people. More are injured, reports the mountain rescue. The beautiful weather attracted many tourists on Sunday.

Because of the beautiful weather, many took the cable car on Sunday. (Symbol image) Image: dpa

I.n Northern Italy, several people were killed in a cable car accident. As the mountain rescue announced, there were also several injuries in the crash of a gondola on Sunday west of Lake Maggiore in the Piedmont region. According to reports from news agencies Ansa and Adnkronos, eight people died.

A photo by the fire brigade showed the crashed cabin in a forest. According to mountain rescue, two helicopters were in use. According to the agency reports, two children in critical condition were flown to a Turin clinic.

How the crash came about was initially unclear. The cable car connects the town of Stresa with the almost 1500 meter high Monte Mottarone.

