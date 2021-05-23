I.n Italy, one of the surviving children died of his injuries after the cable car accident in the north of the country. The mountain rescue announced on Sunday evening. This increased the total number of victims to 14. As the mountain rescue announced, there were also several injuries in the crash of a gondola on Sunday west of Lake Maggiore in the Piedmont region. On Sunday afternoon, the ambulance service announced that the number of victims could “unfortunately” increase even further.

A photo by the fire brigade showed the crashed cabin in a forest. According to mountain rescue, two helicopters were in use. Two children were flown to a Turin clinic in critical condition. One died now. The second suffered head trauma and broken legs, but is conscious. According to the newspaper Il Corriere della Sera, Germans were also killed in the accident. A spokesman for the Foreign Office announced on Sunday evening: “We currently have no evidence that Germans are among the victims.”

According to the Italian news agency Ansa, the cabin crash was probably caused by a cable tear in the uppermost part of the route. According to the authorities, the gondola crashed around noon from a height of around 20 meters. The cause of the accident was initially unclear. Stresa’s mayor Marcella Severino told the RAI broadcaster that hikers nearby heard a loud hissing sound before the crash, which could indicate a break in the rope. The cable car is said to have been overhauled between 2014 and 2016.

Misfortune 300 meters from the summit

According to media reports, the President of the Piedmont Region, Alberto Cirio, immediately set off for the disaster area. Infrastructure Minister Enrico Giovannini wanted to travel to the area on Monday. Liguria’s regional president Giovanni Toti expressed his condolences to the people of Piedmont. The tragedy puts you in mourning – on a Sunday that should actually stand for hope, wrote EU Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni on Twitter. The party leader of the right-wing Lega party, Matteo Salvini, wrote that there are no words for it. EU Council President Charles Michel and EU Parliament President David Sassoli also expressed their condolences.

The accident occurred around 300 meters from the summit. The cable cars in Italy have only been allowed to start operating again since Saturday. This was recently decided by Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government in the course of easing the corona restrictions. Italy wants to gradually relax the corona restrictions. The tourist season should start in June. Most recently, the night curfew was shortened and outdoor dining was opened.

The cable car, which is popular with tourists and which went into operation in 1970, connects the holiday resort of Stresa on Lake Maggiore with the almost 1,500 meter high mountain, which offers a spectacular view of the Alps, in 20 minutes. “In twenty minutes from the lake to the mountain”, that’s what the Funivia Stresa-Alpino-Mottarone cable car advertises on its website. The panorama on the summit is said to be one of the most beautiful. In winter, ski athletes come to the area. Many hikers are out and about there in summer.