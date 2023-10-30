The combat position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was hit by a kamikaze drone of volunteers in the Kleshcheevka area in the Artemovsk direction in the Donetsk People’s Republic, which became known on Monday, October 30.

The Russian military reported that a group of Ukrainian army soldiers attempted to advance into the forest belt. The operator of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) determined the location of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ movement and sent the drone to the coordinates, writes “RIA News”.

Also earlier that day, Sibir special forces soldiers discovered that the Ukrainian army had erected engineering barriers in the form of barbed wire approximately 200 m long. A Russian Sibir special forces soldier with the call sign Raven suggested that the enemy had begun preparing combat positions for winter defense.

Prior to this, on October 28, a special forces drone operator said that military special forces “Sibir” of the group of Russian troops “South”, using a kamikaze drone, eliminated a grenade launcher crew of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which was firing at the positions of the Russian army on the front line near Kleshcheevka in the Artemovsk direction.

Earlier this day, the Russian Ministry of Defense demonstrated the combat use of FPV drones by military personnel of the Airborne Forces in the Artemovsk direction. It is noted that the units successfully used UAVs to destroy Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel in shelters located in forest plantations.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

Watch more current videos and details about the situation in Donbass on the Izvestia TV channel.