From: Patrick Mayer

During Russian air strikes on Ukraine, a huge dam north of Kiev is apparently also in the sights of Vladimir Putin’s Moscow regime.

Kiev – It is the next insidious and illegal attack by the Moscow regime in the Ukraine war. Specifically: Russia apparently bombed the huge dam north of Kiev this Monday (26 August).

Apparently air strike on Kiev Sea: Russia bombs Ukraine dam

As the German political consultant and political scientist Nico Lange wrote on X, the attack on the Kiev Sea was carried out in the morning with two cruise missiles. The former deputy interior minister of Ukraine, Anton Heraschtschenko, posted a video on the social network that is supposed to show how one of the Russian cruise missiles hit the huge reservoir.

Lange wrote on X about the new attack: “Russia fired at least two cruise missiles today at the dam on the Kiev Sea, a reservoir about twice the size of Lake Constance. One cruise missile fell into the water, one hit the dam. Destroying it would be tantamount to using a weapon of mass destruction.”

Airstrike on Kiev Dam: Did Russia use the CH-101 cruise missile?

According to the images from the video shared by Heraschenko on social media, the Russian armed forces apparently once again used the feared CH-101 cruise missile of Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin At the beginning of July, the Russians allegedly used this weapon to particularly brutally bomb a children’s hospital in the Ukrainian capital, which has a population of around 2.8 million.

According to videos that were distributed by Ukrainian media, one of the cruise missiles hit the surface of the dam, which is part of the Kyiv pumped storage power plant. The power plant is located around 20 kilometers north of the Ukrainian metropolis in the area of ​​the city of Vyshhorod. It uses the water from the Dnipro and Pripyat rivers, which is stored in a reservoir with an area of ​​almost one million square meters, the aforementioned Kyiv Sea. In the 1960s, a huge dam (dam) 41 kilometers long was built in the vast river valley in the Soviet Union.

Russia attack on Ukraine dam: Can air defense not defend Kiev?

The Ukrainians had warned weeks ago of possible Russian air strikes on the Dnipro dams near their capital. The Ukrainian Center for Combating Disinformation (CCD) stated at the time that “Russia does not have the means or capabilities to destroy the dams near Kyiv and Kaniv. It is impossible to destroy these facilities with missile attacks. Sabotage is impossible because the dams are strictly guarded.” But were the Ukrainian authorities mistaken?

The Ukrainians have repeatedly stated in the past that due to the location of the so-called Kiev Sea and the topography of the surrounding area, there is supposedly no danger of flooding into the huge urban area of ​​Kiev.

During the air strikes by the Russian army, a missile from Moscow also strayed onto Polish territory, which again caused tensions between the western defense alliance NATO and the Kremlin. In days when Germany has delivered a third IRIS-T SLS air defense system to the Ukrainians, the question remains whether the air defense system will be able to defend Kiev against the 970 km/h CH-101 cruise missile with its 400 kg fragmentation warhead. (pm)