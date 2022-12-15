In the Kaluga region, one person died as a result of an accident involving an ammonia tank truck. This was reported in the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations on Thursday, December 15.

“In the area of ​​the 281st km of the M-3 “Ukraine” highway, an accident occurred involving three trucks. Ammonia tank overturned, fumes leaked. One person died,” he said. TASS emergency services.

It is specified that there were about 8 cubic meters in the tank. m ammonia. To neutralize such a volume of vapors, firefighters put up a water curtain. 44 people and 18 pieces of equipment were involved in the elimination of the consequences of the accident.

“There is no threat to settlements, the leak has been eliminated,” the department noted.

Traffic on the highway was blocked, the transport was directed along the detour route. Later, one-lane traffic was organized.

Earlier, on November 18, it was reported about a collision of three cars in Kaluga. A Renault car driving along the Tulskoye Highway made a U-turn at the crossroads and collided with a GAZ Next truck moving in the same direction. After that, a Lada crashed into the cars, driving towards Generala Popov Street. No casualties were reported.