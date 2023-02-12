The possibility of finding survivors is diminishing with time, Bilit Tsdemir, UN liaison officer for the search and rescue association AKUT, said in an interview with CNN on Saturday.

Tsdemir’s comments come as rescue workers continue their efforts to locate people trapped in the wreckage and get them safely out.

And the “Axios” website quoted Tasdemir’s statements to “CNN”, in which he said that “the scale of the massive destruction and the extent of its spread is unprecedented compared to what we have seen in terms of disasters in Turkey.”

He pointed out that the “giant” rescue efforts are in full swing in temperatures below freezing.

“We are nearing the end of search and rescue operations, and the probability of finding survivors under the rubble in below-freezing temperatures is becoming less,” he concluded.

International warning

The United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, warned that the death toll from the severe earthquake in Turkey and Syria, which has so far exceeded 28,000, “will double or more.”

On Saturday, Griffiths visited the city of Kahramanmaraş in Turkey, the epicenter of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that occurred on Monday and caused 28,191 deaths, including 24,617 in this country and 3,574 in neighboring Syria.

Speaking to Sky News, Griffiths said: “I think it’s difficult to accurately assess the toll because we have to see under the rubble, but I’m sure it will double or more,” adding, “We haven’t actually started counting the dead yet.”

On Saturday, Griffiths stated, in a video posted on his Twitter account, that “the people assigned to search and relief operations will soon give way to humanitarian agencies, whose work will require attention to the exceptional number of affected people during the coming months.”

Rescue operations continue