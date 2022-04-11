We all know what kinds of things we mean when we talk about someone who has a “near-death experience“, A blinding light, angelic choirs, your whole life passing before your eyes, scientifically, however, the concept is rather poorly defined.

If you were to ask a neuroscientist or ICU doctor, for example, what a near-death experience is, or what it means, know that you could leave them quite perplexed (or start arguing with each other), this because according to them, more research is needed.

In this regard, therefore, scientists from a wide range of disciplines have published a new consensus statement on the study of the near-death experience and of death itself.

Published in Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences, the document and the first statement ever peer-reviewed on the scientific study of death and is designed to “provide insights into the potential mechanisms, ethical implications, and methodological considerations for systematic investigation ” And “identify problems and disputes”In the search area.

The claim comes at a critical moment (no pun intended), as “death” in the 21st century is not the same as death even a hundred years ago, and the same is true of any near-death experience.

“[B] being “irreversibly dead” depends on technology “

he wrote Anders Sandbergresearcher at the Future of Humanity Institute at the University of Oxford, in 2016.

For a long time, shortness of breath and pulse were considered hallmarks of death, until resuscitation methods improved, with drowning victims suffering from extreme hypothermia, lack of oxygen, and shortness of pulse and breath. for several hours they can be revived (with luck and some heavy medical interventions).

“Even not having a heart is not death if you are on the transplant surgeon’s table”

Sandberg always pointed out.

Sandberg was not involved in the study, but it hits the heart of the matter: modern medicine has radically changed the way we think about death, and suddenly, we are learning how little we know about this more universal part of life, and the near death experience.

“Cardiac arrest is not a heart attack. [Invece,] represents the final stage of a disease or event that causes a person’s death. The advent of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) has shown us that death is not an absolute state, rather it is a process that could potentially be reversed in some people even after it has begun. “

has explained Sam Parnia, director of Critical Care and Resuscitation Research at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and lead author of the new paper, in a statement.

The evolution of studies on death and near death experience

Indeed, the researchers point out, evidence suggests that neither physiological nor cognitive processes end at the “point of death,” and while scientific studies so far have not been able to prove the reality of any near-death experience, they cannot even refute them.

What is noteworthy is that a death experience whatever – of which there are hundreds of millions recorded by cultures around the world– constantly follows the same themes and narrative arcs of another, a sort of unusual recurrence.

In general, your near-death experience, on average, involves first feeling separate from your body and having an increased sense of consciousness and recognition of death, then a sense of travel to a destination followed by meaningful and focused analysis of the your actions, intentions and thoughts towards others over the course of your life, finally you will feel like you are in a place that makes you feel “at home”, before finally returning to the real world (and probably many paramedics very raised).

While it may sound pretty psychedelic, we also know that near-death experiences don’t have much in common with psychedelic drug-induced hallucinations, delusions, or experiencesalthough they often cause the same kind of long-term positive psychological transformation that recent studies have associated with the use of substances such as psilocybin.

“What has enabled the scientific study of death is that brain cells are not irreversibly damaged within minutes of oxygen deprivation when the heart stops. Instead, they ‘die’ over the course of hours. This allows scientists to objectively study the physiological and mental events that occur in connection with death. “

Parnia explained.

Modern science has already given us an insight into some of these experiences: EEG studies have shown, for example, the emergence of gamma activity and electrical spikes in relation to death, a phenomenon usually associated with increased awareness. Could this be responsible for the “heightened states of consciousness and recognition of death” experienced by those nearing the end? With future research, Parnia and his colleagues hope, we may one day know for sure the answer.

“Few studies have explored what happens when we die objectively and scientifically. [Il nostro articolo] offers intriguing insights into how consciousness exists in humans and may pave the way for further research. “

Parnia said.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from all over the world!