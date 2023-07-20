Home page World

A dangerous wild animal escaped in Brandenburg on Thursday night and is now being sought. © Sven Käuler/dpa

Numerous residents in Berlin and Brandenburg are woken up by a warning at night: A wild cat is said to be on the move – possibly a lioness.

Kleinmachnow – In the south of Berlin, a wild animal escaped at night – according to the police, it could be a lioness. That said a police spokesman in Brandenburg an der Havel.

Residents are warned, among other things, with loudspeaker announcements by the police and warning apps before leaving their apartment. The population was asked to refrain from walking in the woods, says a spokesman for the West police department. The police assume that the animal is in the Teltow, Kleinmachnow and Stahnsdorf area.

The community of Kleinmachnow has responded to the search for an escaped predator, but is keeping facilities open. The daycare centers are open, but the children are not allowed out in the garden, said a spokeswoman for the community. The town hall will also remain open. The traders at the market were advised not to set up any stands. “There are hardly any people there,” said the spokeswoman.

No lioness missing

The police do not know where the escaped predator came from. Zoos, animal parks, circuses and animal protection facilities were checked. “No lioness is missing,” says a spokesman for the responsible police department.

Emergency services are looking for the animal with helicopters in Kleinmachnow and neighboring communities. To be on the safe side, anyone who sees the animal should immediately go into the house or car and inform the police. Veterinarians and hunters are also involved in the search.

According to the police, they learned about the wild animal from witnesses. They recorded videos of the big cat chasing and killing a wild boar. Kleinmachnow is located on the southern outskirts of Berlin. The city has around 20,000 inhabitants. dpa