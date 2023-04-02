One child died and another was injured in an accident involving five cars on a highway in the Narimanov district of the Astrakhan region. This was announced on Sunday, April 2, by the press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The accident happened at 11:40 on the 15th km of the R-215 highway. A resident of Stavropol, born in 1989 on a KamAZ truck, drove into a Chevrolet Lacetti standing at a traffic light in the area of ​​road repair. By inertia, four cars collided.

As reported TASS in the press service, as a result of the accident, the passenger of Chevrolet Lacetti, a citizen of Uzbekistan born in 2011, died on the spot before the ambulance arrived. A girl born in 2016, who is in a Nissan Pathfinder, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The state traffic inspectorate of the Narimanov district compiled administrative materials in relation to the driver of the Kamaz, investigators began checking into the incident.

Earlier, on April 1, two cars collided on a road in the Leningrad Region, an eight-month-old girl died, and five more people were injured. The driver of a Mitsubishi Delica car born in 1965 allowed the car to skid and flew into the oncoming lane, along which the Renault Kaptur car was driving.