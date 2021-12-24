The crash occurred over a section of just one kilometer. Six people were slightly injured. The A6 was initially closed in both directions.

Police forces are standing near Amberg next to a destroyed car on the A6, on which nine accidents occurred due to the slippery road. Image: dpa

Neun car accidents occurred on the Autobahn 6 near Amberg in the Upper Palatinate because of the slippery road. A total of 20 cars were involved in the accidents over a section of about one kilometer, as a police spokesman said on Thursday evening. Six people were slightly injured and taken to hospitals. According to preliminary information, the A6 is closed in both directions. Further information on the individual accidents was not known in the evening.

Also on the A93 between Wiesau and Mitterteich, twelve vehicles crashed into each other in two accidents. Three people were slightly injured and taken to hospitals.

In Regensburg a bus drove into parked cars. Three passengers were slightly injured in hospitals, nine parked vehicles were damaged.