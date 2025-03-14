Frequent earthquakes in Flugos Fields They stimulate the creativity and inventiveness of the Neapolitans. Restaurants make discounts to diners to reassure their customers and Don’t run away When the ground trembles. Precisely this morning an earthquake was recorded of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scalecreating panic in many inhabitants who threw themselves into the street.

The volcanologist Natale Giuseppeof the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), explained that “the strongest earthquake has been registered in recent centuries.” In the flowering fields is the largest active volcanic boiler in Europe, with A diameter of 13 kilometers. In the area there are a dozen municipalities, with a population of half a million inhabitants.

People live in anxious for the succession of earth tremors, linked to ‘bradisismo’, that is, a soil deformation that implies slow sinking phases, alternated with elevation phases (normally, one centimeter per year), because of the accumulation of gas and magma.

Only in four days, between February 15 and 19, 692 earthquakes were recorded. To overcome fear, some restaurants in the area have invented the “earthquake discount.” It is a way to exorcise fear in a territory affected by a deep ‘bradisísica’ crisis, with the risk of affecting restaurants and other shops.









Peppe Minieriowner of the restaurant «A Scalinatella», in Pozzuoli, municipality of 75,000 inhabitants, explains to the newspaper ‘Il Mattino’ what he tells his clients about the earthquake discount: «Quiet, if there is a tremor, you do not have to run, here you are safe and nothing will happen. Moreover, you don’t even have to pay. Everything is borne by the house ». Another original system has also been invented, also in Pozzuoli, Valentina Mirabellawhich exhibits in front of its restaurant “Mapò Wine and Food” a poster with the registration “Scanto SCOSSA” (earthquake discount).

It provides for a reduction in the invoice depending on the magnitude of the highest tremor recorded during the client’s stay in the restaurant. In practice, if a client is consuming and Vesubio Observatory Record a 2.5 seismo on the Richter scale, the discount on the final bill will be 25%.

«I have done many – says Valentina a ‘Il Mattino’ – on Sunday there was a shake of 1.4, so I made a discount to 14% customers in the final bill. People are very valuing these initiatives, which also give courage and invite people to come.

With spring just around the corner, the fear of an economic crisis extends in the sector. Meanwhile, Civil Protection warns that earthquakes in the flugating fields will not end soon. The holder of this ministry, Nello Musumecihe has announced that he will sign in the next few hours “the decree that declares the state of mobilization but the contribution of all, institutions and citizens that we must get used to a vigilant coexistence” is necessary.

Minister Musumeci told the RAI that “the evacuation hypothesis is not ruled out at all; At this time the INGV (National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology) tells us that a series of tremors are expected, but no manifestation points to an imminent eruptive activity ».