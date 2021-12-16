Much earlier than thought possible, hominids exerted long-lasting influence on the landscape. Usually this influence is only seen after the last Ice Age, from 12,000 years ago, but a team of Leiden and German researchers led by archaeologist Wil Roebroeks (Leiden University) has now made it plausible that already 125,000 years ago a group of Neanderthals about two thousand has kept the area around two lakes near Neumark-Nord in central Germany (near Leipzig) free of forest for years, probably due to intensive fire use.

The team describes their detailed analysis of the sediment in the two lakes and the many indications of Neanderthal presence in the area this week. in Science Advances. A more open landscape is more favorable for hunters, because there is little game in dense forests. There are also more walnut trees growing.

Remains of large beasts

The unusual activity came at a dramatic moment: when the previous great ice age ends and an interglacial of warmer weather begins, roughly comparable to today’s climate. From the south, the area is once again used by plants, animals and hunters such as the Neanderthals, a hominin closely related to modern humans. When they arrived at Neumark, the area was covered with oak forests. Precisely at that time, a lot of charcoal remains were found in the sediment of the two lakes, which were then washed and blown into the water from the environment. Pollen analyzes show that for about two thousand years after that few trees grew, but all the more grasses grew in the area. Many fire pits, tools and slaughtered beasts, all belonging to Neanderthals, have been found around the lakes from those same 2,000 years.

“We have now emphasized that landscape change,” says Roebroeks in a telephone explanation of the new publication, “but it is also very special that we see that a potentially large group of Neanderthals lived there almost permanently for a few thousand years. Nobody expected that.” And that presence was also relatively numerous. Roebroeks: “Always a few dozen Neanderthals, I guess. They really dominated that area, we find so many remains of large beasts in the Neumark excavations, and all with cut marks from Neanderthal tools.”

Whether the Neanderthals deliberately built large fires to adapt the habitat to their wishes cannot be determined with certainty, says Roebroeks. “Motifs don’t fossilize! We just see what happened, in an incredibly detailed chronology, in steps of about 45 years. That’s how accurate those sediment layers are. But still! We don’t even know with one hundred percent certainty which came first in those first 45 years: that great fire or the arrival of the Neanderthals.” In theory, the Neanderthals may also have moved to the area because an open landscape had been created as a result of a natural fire, Roebroeks explains. “We do think that the Neanderthals caused those fires, but as a scientist you also have to make explicit what you are not sure about.”

Humanoids have been able to use active fire for some 400,000 years, so Roebroeks expects to find man-made landscape changes even older than those in Neumark. “The problem is that you have to have very precise data, we were really lucky with these lakes and the many finds around them.”

shells from Neumark-Nord.

Photo Wim Kuijper, Leiden University



An important argument for the active intervention of the Neanderthals is that at comparable lakes from the same period, 50 and 30 kilometers away, where no Neanderthal finds have been made, no changes can be seen in the landscape. The dense oak forests held up there. When after 2,000 years the Neanderthals leave Neumark, the forests return there too. Why the activity of the Neanderthals started at Neumark with a large charcoal peak cannot be said with certainty, says Roebroeks, “but it is plausible that there was still a lot of fuel in the area at that time, trees and dry wood, which burned in one big fire. went up in flames.” In the many centuries that followed, there were far fewer fires in the already thinned forests.

From Yale University, in the US, archaeologist Jessica Thompson responded enthusiastically by email to the new research, in which she was not involved herself. “These researchers have a really strong case for this connection. The presence of the Neanderthals is a much stronger explanation for the fires than natural processes, they make that very clear.” Thompson published earlier this year a similar study, in which, partly on the basis of pollen and charcoal traces in the sediment of Lake Malawi in Africa, around 85,000 years ago they showed strong human influence (Homo sapiens) refers to the emergence of a more open landscape, especially through the use of fire. “The fact that this study from Germany is about Neanderthals,” said Thompson, “shows that Neanderthals really no longer have to be regarded as a kind of ‘failed people’ but also that the current Anthropocene is the result of an inheritance of many tens of thousands years.” However, Thompson thinks that the Neanderthals, with their smaller population density, will have had mainly local influence on nature in Europe, “not the permanent ecological change that we have found in Africa.”

The Eem near Amersfoort

Apart from this new knowledge about the life and work of Neanderthals, the research is also important for analyzes of human influence on the landscape. Because the interglacial of 125,000 years ago, the Eemian (once named after the river Eem near Amersfoort) is very similar to the current interglacial, the Holocene, and it is therefore used as a comparison material to study the influence of modern human hunters and farmers in the more recent past. But with current research, it is becoming more difficult to view the Eemian as an era without human influence, the researchers warn.

The landscape changes at Lake Malawi and in Germany are not the only ones. on Borneo For example, traces of man-made fires, 50,000 years ago, have been found that seem to have profoundly changed the landscape.