Around 125,000 years ago, huge elephants weighing up to eight cars each roamed what is now northern Europe. Scientifically known as Palaeoloxodon antiquus, the imposing animals were the largest land mammals of the Pleistocene, standing over 4 meters tall.

Despite their imposing size, the now-extinct straight-tusked elephants were routinely hunted and systematically slaughtered for their meat by Neanderthals, according to a new study of the remains of 70 of the animals found at a site in central Germany known as Neumark- Nord., near the city of Halle, Germany.

The discovery is shaking up what we know about how extinct hominids, which existed for more than 300,000 years before disappearing some 40,000 years ago, organized their lives. Neanderthals were extremely skilled hunters, knew how to preserve meat and lived a more stable existence in larger groups than many scholars had imagined, the research suggested.

A distinctive pattern of repetitive cut marks on the surface of the well-preserved bones – the same position in different animals and on the left and right parts of an individual animal’s skeleton – revealed that the giant elephants were dismembered for their meat, blubber and brain. after death, following a more or less standard procedure over a period of about 2,000 years. Given that a single adult male animal weighed 13 metric tons (twice as much as an African elephant), the slaughter process likely involved a large number of people and took days to complete.

Stone tools were found in northern Europe with other straight-tusked elephant remains that had some cut marks. However, scientists have never been clear on whether early humans actively hunted elephants or fed on the meat of those that died of natural causes. The large number of elephant bones bearing the systematic pattern of cut marks puts that debate to rest, said the authors of the study published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances.

Neanderthals likely used throwing and throwing spears, which have been found elsewhere in Germany, to target male elephants because of their larger size and solitary behavior, said study co-author Wil Roebroeks, professor of Paleolithic archeology at the University of Leiden, in Germany. The site’s demographics skewed toward older, male elephants than would be expected if the animals had died naturally, according to the study.

“It’s a matter of immobilizing these animals or throwing them into muddy banks so their weight works against them,” he said. “If you can pin one down with a few people and corner them in an area where they get stuck. It is a matter of ending them.”