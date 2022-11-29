Stone Age cooks were surprisingly sophisticated, combining a variety of ingredients and using different techniques to prepare and flavor their meals, suggests analysis of some of the earliest remains of charred food.

Plant material found in Shanidar Cave in northern Iraq – which is famous for its burial of a Neanderthal surrounded by flowers – and in Francchthi Cave in Greece has revealed that the prehistoric cuisine of Neanderthals and early modern humans was complex. , involving multiple steps, and that the foods used were diverse, according to a new study published in the journal Antiquity.

Wild nuts, peas, vetch, a legume that had edible pods and grasses were often combined with legumes such as beans or lentils, the most commonly identified ingredient, and sometimes wild mustard. To make the plants more palatable, legumes, which have a naturally bitter taste, were soaked, coarsely ground, or pounded with stones to remove the husk.

At Shanidar Cave, researchers studied plant remains from 70,000 years ago, when the space was inhabited by Neanderthals, an extinct species of humans, and 40,000 years ago, when it was home to the first modern humans (Homo sapiens).

The charred food remains of Franchthi Cave date back to 12,000 years ago, when it was also occupied by hunter-gatherers Homo sapiens.

Despite the distance in time and space, similar plants and cooking techniques were identified in both locations — possibly suggesting a shared culinary tradition, said study lead author Dr. Ceren Kabukcu, an archaeobotanical scientist at the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom.

Based on the food remains the researchers analyzed, Neanderthals, the thick-browed hominins that disappeared about 40,000 years ago, and Homo sapiens appeared to use similar ingredients and techniques, she added, although wild mustard has only been found in the Shanidar Cave dating from when it was occupied by Homo sapiens.

Early processed foods

A bread-like substance was found in the Greek cave, although it’s not clear what it was made of. Evidence that ancient humans pounded and soaked legumes at Shanidar Cave 70,000 years ago is the oldest direct evidence outside of Africa of processing plants for food, according to Kabukcu.

Kabukcu said she was surprised to find that prehistoric people combined plant ingredients in this way, an indication that flavor was clearly important. She expected to only find starchy plants like roots and tubers, which apparently seem to be more nutritious and easier to prepare.

Much research on prehistoric diets has focused on whether early humans were predominantly meat eaters, but Kabukcu said it was clear they weren’t just munching on mammoth steaks. Our ancestors ate a varied diet depending on where they lived, and this likely included a wide variety of plants.

It was formerly thought that these creative cooking techniques came about only with the shift from a hunter-gatherer lifestyle to humans’ focus on agriculture – known as the Neolithic transition – which occurred between 6,000 to 10,000 years ago.

What’s more, she said, the research suggests that life in the Stone Age was not just a brutal struggle to survive, at least in these two locations, and that prehistoric humans selectively collected a variety of different plants and understood their different flavor profiles.

John McNabb, professor at the Center for the Archeology of Human Origins at the University of Southampton in the UK, said the scientific understanding of Neanderthal diets has changed significantly “as we move away from the idea that they just consume large amounts of game. Me at.”

“More data from Shanidar is needed, but if these results are confirmed, Neanderthals ate legumes and some species of the grass family that required careful preparation before consumption. Sophisticated food preparation techniques have a much deeper history than previously thought,” McNabb, who was not involved in the research, said by email.

“Even more intriguing is the possibility that they didn’t deliberately extract all the unpalatable toxins. Some were left in the food, as suggested by the presence of seed coats – that part of the seed where the bitterness is especially localized. A Neanderthal flavor of choice.

Prehistoric microbiomes tracked

A separate study on prehistoric diets, also published on Tuesday, analyzed the oral microbiome of ancient humans — fungi, bacteria and viruses that reside in the mouth — using ancient DNA from dental plaque.

Researchers led by Andrea Quagliariello, a postdoctoral researcher in comparative biomedicine and food at the University of Padua in Italy, examined the oral microbiomes of 76 individuals who lived in prehistoric Italy over a period of 30,000 years, as well as food remains. microscopic findings found in calcified plaque.

Quagliariello and his team were able to identify trends in diets and cooking techniques, such as the introduction of fermentation and milk, and a shift towards a greater reliance on carbohydrates associated with an agriculture-based diet.

McNabb said it was impressive that the researchers were able to map the changes over such a long period of time.

“What the study also does is support the growing idea that the Neolithic was not the sudden arrival of new livelihood practices and new cultures as was thought. It appears to be a slower transition,” McNabb, who was not involved in the study, said by email.