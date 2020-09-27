A Neanderthal according to the interpretation of the Neanderthal Museum in Krapina (Croatia). Nikola Solic / Reuters

The favorite pastime of a human being is another human being. The brain size of Homo sapiens it has evolved precisely under the pressure of needing to relate to others. Science suggests that there is an association between the thickness of the cerebral cortex in primates and the size of the group with which that species is able to establish a full relationship. In the case of Homo sapiens, that thickness is a good measure of the effort and time we dedicate to the lives of others. It is clear that a hyper-social species like ours is compensated for all the headaches that trying to understand with their peers entails. That is why studies like the one that the magazine has just published Science on the Y chromosome of extinct human populations fascinate us. Beyond their undoubted scientific value, these analyzes give us specific data with which to imagine the nature of this close interaction between Neanderthals and modern humans, and it is the personal details that in the end, as humans, intrigue us the most. .

We knew that our species had hybridized with Neanderthals, and as a witness to this intimate crossing, which happened between 40 and 80,000 years ago, we carry between 1% and 4% Neanderthal DNA in our blood. Without knowing much more about the nature of this close interaction — sporadic? stable? Violent? Spoiled? – the fact that this Neanderthal DNA had survived to our days was an unequivocal sign that these hybrid children were accepted and cared for by the group. In this new study, the researcher Martin Petr and his team identify an even older hybridization episode, between 200 and 300,000 years ago, and which as a result would have left, in this case, a sapiens imprint on the Neanderthal genome. Finding that there was a genetic flow in both directions allows us to deduce that both Neanderthals first, and modern humans later, accepted into their families children of mixed inheritance, children who were probably different in appearance, behavior, and abilities. Singular children who were tolerated and even loved; or children, who knows, whose differences were not even perceived by the group because from the beginning they were treated as one more.

In a historical moment of so much interpersonal conflict, even warlike, between individuals of the same species; in which societies and countries build walls of an arbitrary and cultural nature among their fellow men; in which we fight among ourselves over issues that are neither vital nor really matter to us, it produces astonishment and nostalgia to think that there was another time when not even biological barriers were enough to isolate us. Accustomed to ascribing all the positive qualities to us, it is worth wondering if it was from the Neanderthals that we learned to tolerate the one who was different. It is also worth investigating whether it is in that handful of Neanderthal DNA that we still have that the healthy acceptance of diversity that we sometimes forget is encoded.

Maria Martinón Torres She is the director of the National Center for Research on Human Evolution (CENIEH).