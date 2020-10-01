A study carried out by scientists from the Planck Institute (Germany) and the Karolinska Institute (Stockholm), has revealed that a genetic variant, inherited from Neanderthals, is associated with the risk of COVID-19 disease in a more severe state.

The report, published in the magazine Nature, explains this great research in which A group of genes on chromosome 3 has been shown to be linked to an increased risk of hospitalization and respiratory failure when contracting coronavirus.

To determine this, scientists analyzed ancient Neanderthal and Denisovan genomes. Through them, have claimed that one strand of DNA, which triples the risk of developing severe COVID-19, was transmitted from Neanderthals to modern humans.

The DNA of a Neanderthal from 60,000 years ago



Specifically, the stretch of DNA that makes patients more likely to become seriously ill from SARS-CoV-2 coincide with that obtained from a Neanderthal of about 50,000 years in Croatia.

“I almost fell off my chair because the DNA segment was exactly the same as in the Neanderthal genome,” he told The Guardian Hugo Zeberg, assistant professor at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, at the same time stating that “This genetic variant was inherited by modern humans from Neanderthals when they interbred about 60,000 years ago.”

“Today, people who inherited this genetic variant are three times more likely to need artificial ventilation if they are infected with the new coronavirus Sars-CoV-2,” added the expert.

These genes were once beneficial

Zeberg and Svante Pääbo, director of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, have concluded that Neanderthal genes have remained in modern humans because they were once beneficial, maybe helping fight other infections. But it is now, when faced with a new infection, that their disadvantage has been exposed.

One of the genes plays a very important role in the immune response and the other has been related to the way the virus uses to invade human cells But, at the moment, scientists do not know how they can make the infection worse: “We are trying to identify which gene is the key player, or if there are several key players, but the honest answer is that we don’t know which ones are critical in COVID-19.”Zeberg said.

Differences according to the world region

According to the study, the group of genes on chromosome three It is most often found in Bangladesh, where 63% of the population has at least one copy of the DNA sequence: “Genes in this region may have protected Neanderthals against some other infectious diseases that do not exist today. And now, When faced with the new coronavirus, these Neanderthal genes have these tragic consequences“said Pääbo.

The authors have also noted that Individuals of Bangladeshi descent in the UK have roughly twice the risk of dying from COVID-19 than the general population. In Europe, one in six people is a carrier of the risk variant, and almost half in South Asia, Meanwhile in Africa Y Eastern Asia it is almost non-existent.

Still, there are also other regions that have not inherited this DNA and still have a very high incidence of coronavirus: “This article links inherited genes from Neanderthals with increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalization and serious complications. But As the virus spreads around the world, it is clear that many different populations are severely affected, many of which do not have Neanderthal genes. “, has explained Mark maslin, professor at UCL and author of the book The Cradle of Humanity.