The world of comics is in mourning today, because at 80 years old Mr. Neal Addams has died. This legendary cartoonist gave a reboot to Batman with their photorealistic designs. Although he not only contributed this hero but more well-known figures in the business, which led him to position himself as one of the most talented people in the industry.

adams rocked the world in the late 1960s and early 1970s with his toned, bouncy take on certain characters, first in DC with dead manThen in Marvel with the X Men Y The Avengersthen went back to DC to give your personal touch to the iconic bat.

He, along with Stan Lee, formed the Academy of Comic Book Arts, hoping to start a syndicate that would fight for profits and ownership. This led him to have differences with readwho wanted an organization more akin to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, so they each parted ways for their ideals.

adams died Thursday in New York from complications of sepsis, said his wife, Marilyn Adams. This was stated in a recent interview, where it was stated that the cartoonist was always in favor of the rights of creators, always fighting to be recognized and support other novices in the field of creating fantastic stories.

editor’s note: Without a doubt, a great loss for all those who have grown with his work, but at the end of the day the name will be immortalized. So we thank you for helping to provide a background for one of the most iconic characters in popular culture.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter