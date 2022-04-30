Neal Adamsone of the artists of Batman most influential in the history of the character, died at the age of 80. According to reports from his wife, Marilyn Adams, the legendary comic book creator passed away on Thursday due to sepsis.

Most famous for his work as an illustrator in the 60s and 70s for the DC ComicsAdams was also a fighter for the rights of those who work in the comic industry.

Together with his frequent collaborator Dennis O’NeilAdams changed the perception of the hooded crusader from a carefree and extravagant adventurer to a darker, moody and violent vigilante. Adams’ art amplified both the human and inhuman aspects of Batman and emphasized the use of the character’s cape and hood to project a more dramatic style. One of Batman’s most iconic villains, Ra’s al Ghul, it was created by Adams and O’Neil.

Neal Adams leaves behind his wife Marilyn, his sons Josh, Jason and Joel, his two daughters Kris and Zeea and his grandchildren. Given Adams ‘near-legendary status, many comic creators have talked about how much Adams’ work inspired them. Creators such as Marvel artist Bryan Hitch have written of how important his work was to comic book creators around the world:

It’s always sad to hear of the death of a fellow comic book pro but when it’s a legend like Neal Adams, it feels seismic. You simply can’t understate the effect Neal had on the industry. There’s a clear line in the sand, a before Neal and an after Neal. – BRYAN HITCH (@THEBRYANHITCH) April 29, 2022

In addition to supporting social issues in his comics, Adams made a crusade for the rights of comic book creators. He helped form theAcademy of Comic Book Arts and the Comics Creators Guildthrough which he pushed for the unionizationone better compensation it’s a better representation for workers in the sector.