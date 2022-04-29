This Saturday April 30, New England Revolution receive the Inter-Miami in it Gillette Stadiumin direct duel of the Eastern Conference for Date 10 of the Major League Soccer.
The revs They come from being beaten 3-2 by the D.C. United in it Audi Fieldthanks to a doublet of the Greek Taxiarchis Fountas and a bit of Ecuadorian Michael Estradawhile Brandon Bye and the polish Adam Bucksa they discounted Thus, the team led by Bruce Sand It is located on step 13 of the Eastern Conference with seven points.
On the other hand, the herons took flight and came back 2-1 to Atlanta Unitedafter the goals of the Ecuadorian Leonard Bell Y Bryce Dukeafter the Mexican Ronaldo Cisneros advance to The Five Stripes. the set of english Phil Neville already ascended to the ninth place of the Eastern Conference with ten units.
Then we leave you the preview, schedule, possible alignments and other information about the meeting of both squads:
When? Saturday, April 30
What time does it start? 6:30 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time); 4:30 p.m. (US time) and 7:30 p.m. (US Eastern time)
Where? Gillette Stadium
TV broadcast: ESPN+, DAZN and UniMás
Online Streaming: https://plus.espn.com/es/, https://www.dazn.com/en-MX/welcome/ and https://www.univision.com/unimas
NE REVOLUTION
Bruce SandSD of the revswas questioned by Tom Quinlan about the three signings he made for the championship and that are known to him from other teams and national teams: Sebastian Lletget, omar gonzales Y Jozy Altidore.
“I’d say a little up and down. And in the case of Jozy, the starting point in my mind, I have put a June calendar to have it ready. He is still working to overcome his past injuries and he is succeeding. omar he’s had good games, a couple of bugs along the way, which is part of that, but he’s been a nice addition to our bottom line with his experience. Y Sebastian It has been solid, but my expectations are higher. I think he can be a more influential player on our team and I think he will show that as we go through the season. He is working very hard and I think a lot of good matches are waiting for him.”he declared.
“We’ve had games this year where we couldn’t dress nine reserves, which is allowed, so now that we have a full roster, it’s going to give us more competition in practice, guys can push each other. It’s going to make the job of coaches easier in some aspects and more difficult in others, due to the selection problems, but I think it’s really positive that we have a team that is healthy now.”ended.
INTER MIAMI
After achieving the minimum four votes (out of five) in favor that were required, the English team david beckham will be able to start the construction of the stadium with capacity for 25 thousand spectators and thus end eight years without its venue.
The property will be located in what will be a complex near the airport, which will be called Miami Freedom Park and will also house a shopping center, offices and a hotel.
Already talking about the match, the Dutch goalkeeper Nick Marsmann explained about how trust in the team has grown: “It was that we worked hard, we started talking a lot with each other and we were looking for our momentum and I think that’s where it started (against the Revs). We had a lot of team chemistry, putting it all together and then waiting for the result. When we finally got a result You saw the confidence grow”.
“You can see I think in the games, we’re all working really hard together to keep a tight lineup. I think the basics were already there, it’s just that we’re doing it more confidently now and we’re getting rewards for it. So that always helps.”he added.
In the case of technical Phil Nevilleindicated: “Every game is another brick in the foundation and now we have to be very humble, keep our feet on the ground and keep improving every game.”.
NE REVOLUTION (4-3-1-2): Brad Knightson; Andrew Farrell, Omar Gonzalez, Brandon Bye, DeJuan Jones; Matt Polster, Emmanuel Boateng, Sebastian Lletget; Carlos Gil; Adam Bucksa and Justin Rennicks.
INTER-MIAMI (4-1-4-1): Nick Marsmann; Aime Mabika, Damion Lowe, Christopher McVey, DeAndre Yedlin; Jean Speck; Robert Taylor, Mohammed Adams, Ariel Lassiter, Robbie Robinson; Leonard Bell.
The Inter-Miami is hooked and has found in Leo Bell a scoring man, so possibly he will appear again to help in the team’s aspirations.
New England Revolution has been on an irregular path, totally far from what it was last season and to this we must add that just three weeks ago they saw each other and the herons they beat them 3-2 in Florida.
Prediction: NE Revolution 2-3 Inter Miami
