Shootings against the house of the reporter Gervasutti, the former Northern League senator Filippi accused of being the instigator

A former Lega senator is accused of having hired a mobster to riddle the house of an inconvenient reporter with bullets. This is the shocking circumstance that emerges from the closure of a new line of investigation by the Venice anti-mafia prosecutor’s office into the infiltrations of the Calabrian ‘Ndrangheta between Vicenza and Verona.



The victim is Ario Gervasutti, then director of Vicenza newspapernow editor-in-chief of The Gazette. In the summer of 2018, five shots were fired at the journalist’s home. The journalist’s minor son risked it: the bullets entered the boy’s room, the windows were open.

READ ALSO: De Angelis, new storm: he hired his brother-in-law at the Lazio Region

For the prosecutors, the principal is a Vicentine, Alberto Filippi57 years old, a political past in the League in Parliament – from which he was expelled in 2011 –entrepreneur of a basic chemicals company. The prosecutors dispute three charges against him, relating to two different events. The first refers precisely to the 2018 episode, when five gunshots were fired against the facade of Gervasutti’s house in the middle of the night. One of the suspects Holy Mercury65 years old, from Capo Rizzuto, he allegedly confessed to the magistrates that he had carried out the intimidation act, after a long preparation, indicating Filippi as the principal. Mercurio admitted that he had acted after a series of stakeouts to discover the journalist’s habits.

Subscribe to the newsletter

