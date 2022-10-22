How organized crime is changing. They “leave” from Rome ‘Ndrangheta, Cosa Nostra and Camorra

In 2022, the ‘Ndrangheta created “the vanguard of colonization, conducted on behalf of the entire dome in the city of power”, explain the experts who drafted, and presented last Friday, the latest DDA report on the mafias in Lazio. Something has changed over time in the complex structure of Italian criminal organizations: Rome has become the nerve center of power in that world as well. “The capital”, writes the report, “presents a scenario of negotiations, clashes and wars, some unarmed and others not very visible but very bloody. It is the place where for decades the strings of national balances have been drawn between ‘Ndrangheta, Cosa Nostra and Camorra that we imagine operating as separate entities and here seem to act as a single mafia structure in interaction with local mafias ”.

“Everything passes through Rome, or in Rome it is regenerated”, says an intercepted member of the Alvaro clan. The ‘ndrine have an uncommon ability to weave agreements with other criminal realities operating in the city, but they not only build relationships with those who are not criminals, as well as with the institutional apparatus. The network extends from non-European countries, from where the cocaine comes, to the ports of our continent to fall back on the various Italian territories.

The interception of an old boss to his son makes a fresco: “The world is divided in two, what is Calabria and what will become one”. Between the exaltation of one’s power and rootedness, organized crime is advancing even if the mainstream media hardly mention it anymore. Colonization in Rome began in the 1970s but gradually took a different shape, taking on the features of the city where power branches off and is structured for the years to come. The activities between legal and illegal, show an organized crime able to “coordinate business, weave relationships, sort traffic, plan and make investments, within an economic fabric unique in the Italian panorama”.

This is how the investigators explain the strategy of the ‘Ndrangheta model: “First of all, the criminal structure that goes to enter the territory of expansion, secondly the mafia method is exported, finally the ‘Ndrangheta has exported the capacity of these structures through the mafia method of creating relationships with the non-mafia world and it is the relationships that make mafias strong ”. In the report of the District Anti-Mafia Directorate, the ‘Ndrangheta is referred to as the most powerful and strongest subject precisely because it controls the drug trafficking market. The Calabrian model is the most “performing and effective”.

“In the context of the complex criminal system that suffocates the capital”, we read, “the ‘Ndrangheta is measured daily with the need to keep an indisputable control of the drug trafficking market: manage everything possible without losing the centrality of the drug trade and distribution chain ”. The 24-hour dealing squares, logic of the distribution borrowed from the Camorra, are also concrete realities in Rome. The Bellocco, Piromalli, Marando, Filippone and Molè families mainly “gradually took root in Rome” with an “infiltration into the legal and illegal economy, confirmed in numerous sentences, some already definitive”.

