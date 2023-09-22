Maxi-operation by the Catanzaro carabinieri against the ‘Ndrangheta: 52 arrests. Foggia, 4 arrests: dozens of exploited non-EU workers

A large anti-‘Ndrangheta operation is currently underway across the country, involving 52 pre-trial detention warrants and employing over 400 carabinieri. In the meantime in Foggia, 30 financiers are executing 4 precautionary custody warrants against four individuals under investigation for their involvement in labor brokering and exploitation, known as “caporalato”.

CATANZARO. It is currently underway throughout the country a large operation conducted by the Carabinieri of the Provincial Command of Catanzaro, under the coordination of the District Anti-Mafia Directorate led by Nicola Gratteri. This operation aims to carry out 52 precautionary measures against as many people.

Of these 52 people involved, 38 have been placed in precautionary custody in prison, 6 are under house arrest and another 8 are subject to the obligation to report to the judicial police. The crimes they are accused of concern mafia-type criminal associations and criminal associations aimed at drug trafficking, with the aggravating circumstance of the presence of weapons. Furthermore, they are accused of crimes such as extortion, robbery, receiving stolen goods, money laundering and fictitious registration of goods, all aggravated by mafia methods.

The operation, called “Karpanthos,” involves the mobilization of over 400 Carabinieri. For further details, a press conference is scheduled to be held at 10.30 am at the headquarters of the District Anti-Mafia Directorate in Catanzaro.

FOGGIA. In the early hours of today, a police operation was carried out by 30 financiers from the Foggia Group. The objective of the operation is theexecution of four precautionary custody orders against as many people, all under investigation for the crime of labor intermediation and exploitationcommonly referred to as “caporalato”.

The investigations that led to these actions were conducted in close collaboration with the Central Organized Crime Investigation Service (SCICO) of Rome and the Organized Crime Investigation Group (GICO) of the PEF Unit of Bari. More details on the operation will be made available upon completion of ongoing activitiesvia an official press release accompanied by a short video that will provide further information on the matter.

