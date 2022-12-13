Maxi operation of the carabinieri in various Italian cities for the execution of precautionary measures against 78 people accused for various reasons of mafia association and external competition, carrying and possession of common and war weapons, extortion, usury, damage aggravated by the mafia method, association aimed at drug trafficking, money laundering, self-laundering and criminal association aimed at tax crimes and fraud against the State. The Bellocco clans of Rosarno and Lamari-Larosa-Pesce of the Gioia Tauro plain and the Spada clans of Ostia were hit, with two exponents reached by precautionary measure.

In particular, the carabinieri of the Gioia Tauro Group are carrying out 65 precautionary measures, 47 in prison, 16 under house arrest and two residence obligations, while the Ros of Brescia is carrying out measures against 13 people (12 in prison and one under house arrest ). In Brescia, the Ros also carried out, in collaboration with the Gdf, a preventive seizure of companies, real estate and company shares for a total value of over 4 million euros.