‘Ndrangheta: blitz Ros, 108 precautionary measures throughout Italy

The Carabinieri del Rose of the Provincial Command of Reggio Calabria they carried out four precautionary measures issued by the investigating judge of Reggio Calabria at the request of the local prosecutor’s office, the DDA of the Republic led by Giovanni Bombardieri, against 108 people. Those interested, they are under investigation, among others, for various reasons for mafia-type association (charge against 5 subjects), external competition in a mafia-type association, association aimed at international drug trafficking (with the aggravating circumstance of transnationality and large quantities), illicit production, trafficking and possession of narcotic substances, possession/trafficking of weapons, including weapons of war, money laundering, aiding and abetting, procured non-compliance with sentences, fraudulent transfer of values ​​and others.

The operation, called “Eureka”, was carried out with the collaboration in the executive phase of the Carabinieri provincial commands of Catanzaro, Vibo Valentia, Pescara, Milan, Salerno, Catania, Savona, Bologna, Vicenza, L’Aquila, Ancona, Rome, Cagliari, of the Heliborne Hunters Squadrons of Calabria , Puglia and Sicily, as well as the 8th Helicopter Nucleus and the Dog Nucleus of Vibo Valentia. The details will be illustrated during a press conference scheduled for 10.30 in the auditorium of the Carabinieri School of Reggio Calabria, in Via Reggio Modena, 23.

Subscribe to the newsletter

