‘Ndrangheta, maxi blitz in Cosentino: 68 arrests. The Abbruzzese clan dismantled and 5 million euros seized

In the early hours of today, in Cassano allo Ionio and in other centers in the province of Cosenza, the Carabinieri of the Investigative Nucleus Operations Department, the personnel of the Mobile Squads of Cosenza and Catanzaro and of the Central Operations Service of Rome, coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office – DDA of Catanzaro, have implemented the precautionary order against 68 suspects, For Association of type ‘Ndrangheta, Association to to commit a crime aimed at traffic Of narcotic substancesaggravated by mafia purposes, as well as in relation to numerous other crimes.

The investigations focused mainly on a few members of the Abbruzzese family of Cassano, already known to the police. At the same time, the soldiers of the Investigative Nucleus of the Carabinieri Provincial Command of Cosenza executed the preventive seizure ordered by the Judge for Preliminary Investigations of Catanzaro, of real estate, companies, shares, registered movable assets, financial relationships, attributable to multiple suspects, for an estimated value of around 5 million euros.

