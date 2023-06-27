Calabria, in blitz carabinieri Ros also investigated former governor Oliverio and former councilor Adamo

Maxi anti-mafia blitz in Calabria which has 123 suspects for a total of 43 precautionary measures. The former regional councilor also ended up under house arrest Enzo Sculco. But not only. Among the suspects in the operation of the Carabinieri del Ros who this morning carried out numerous precautionary orders issued by the Court of Catanzaro, at the request of the local DDA, also the former president of the Calabria Region Mario Oliverioelected with the Democratic Party, and the former regional councilor Nicholas Adam. Oliverio, in office from 2014 to 2020, is accused of conspiracy to commit a crime aggravated by the mafia methods.

Subscribe to the newsletter

