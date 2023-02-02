Another blow to the ‘Ndrangheta, Edgardo Greco arrested in France: he had been a fugitive for 17 years

THE carabinieri they have arrested in Sant’Etienne, France, Edgardo Greco, fugitive since 2006 for a double murder by ‘Ndrangheta. In the French city Greco, 63 years old, had settled in 2014 and was a pizza chef. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for the crime that took place in Cosenza in 1991.

At the expense of Edgardo Greco had a European arrest warrant pending issued by the Attorney General of Catanzaro. The fugitive was identified and arrested by the soldiers of the Cosenza Operations Department as part of an investigative activity coordinated by the Catanzaro District Anti-Mafia Directorate.

Edgardo Greco was wanted for the double murder of the Bartolomeo brothers

The double homicide for which he was wanted Edgardo Greco is that of the brothers Stefano and Giuseppe Bartolomeo, killed in Cosenza on 5 January 1991. The Bartolomeo brothers were massacred with iron blows inside a fish market. Their corpses, which were disappeared at the time, are not never States found.

Edgardo Greco is also accused of the attempted murder of Emiliano Mosciarowhich also took place in Cosenza on 21 July 1991. Both the double murder and the attempted murder contested against Greco are part of the “mafia war” that broke out in the early 1990s in Cosenza between the “Pino-Sena” and “Perna” gangs -Pranno”.

