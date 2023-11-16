DMore than ten years ago, the Norddeutsche Rundfunk had reason to distrust the work of the journalist Hubert Seipel, who it has now emerged that he was paid 600,000 euros by Moscow (FAZ from November 16th). This is made clear by the information provided to the “Bild” newspaper by the ARD’s long-time Moscow correspondent, Udo Lielischkies.

Lielischkies reports that when the uncritical Putin documentary “I Putin” was broadcast on ARD in 2012, there was a real row between NDR and WDR, which was responsible for Russia reporting. This led to “WDR’s Moscow studio being able to bring a documentary to the ARD program as a kind of reparation,” “which was about the opposition in Russia and the oppression under Putin. However, it only ran very late in the evening.”

“Gazprom and the Kremlin wanted control over the finished film”

Lielischkies says in “Bild” that we knew from previous film offers that “Gazprom and the Kremlin wanted control over the material and the finished film. We rejected that. Apparently not Seipel.” Seipel’s piece was “a conspicuously uncritical portrayal.” As a journalist, says Lielischkies, “you automatically had to think when you watched it: What did he do to ensure access to power?” The NDR “succumbed to the temptation to get close to the fascinating Russian president. Who gets a home story from Putin? Only a few can do that. This then counts as a scoop. Apparently people overlooked the fact that the price was uncritical.”



The former Moscow correspondent for ARD, Udo Lielischkies.

Image: Brigitte Friedrich



Despite these circumstances, NDR continued to produce with Seipel until 2019. In 2014, the station broadcast two interviews by Seipel, one with the whistleblower Edward Snowden, who fled to Moscow, and one with Putin – after his attack on Crimea, invasion of eastern Ukraine and the shooting down of a Dutch passenger jet (MH17). 298 people died. The Putin-pleasing interview was placed on Günther Jauch’s ARD talk show at the time and advertised on the “Tagesschau”. In 2017, the Seipel film “Abhört und abnickt” followed on ARD, and in 2019, also produced by NDR, “China – the new world power”.



The sponsorship agreement between Hubert Seipel and the shell company “De Vere Worldwide Corporation”, discovered by the researchers of the “Cyprus Confidential” project.

Image: ZDF



When asked by the FAZ, the NDR stated that Hubert Seipel was “employed by the NDR as a freelance author with a framework contract from 2008 to 2018”. When it came to the documentaries, NDR had “no direct contractual ties” to Seipel “because he made them for the production company.” Most recently he made a documentary that was broadcast in 2019.







As far as the criticism of Seipel’s strikingly Putin-friendly style is concerned, NDR says that the broadcaster “discusses all productions in journalistic critical terms in editorial groups.” This was particularly the case “after the interview with the Russian President”. The productions were “controversially discussed in public, but in some cases also praised”.

Now the former “Spiegel” editor-in-chief Steffen Klusmann, together with the broadcaster’s general counsel, Michael Kühn, are examining “the processes surrounding the commissioning and implementation of the films that Hubert Seipel made for NDR”. “The first thing is to prepare the facts and the processes with the necessary care. For this purpose, documents are examined and discussions are held with those involved. It is then necessary to “examine what Hubert Seipel kept secret from the NDR, which rules he allegedly violated and whether the NDR could have become suspicious.” The events addressed by ARD’s former Moscow correspondent Udo Lielischkies are “part of this test”.

The publisher Hoffmann and Campe, where von Seipel published the two books “Putin’s Power: Why Europe Needs Russia” (2021) and “Putin. “Inside Views of Power” (2015), which the secret “sponsorship agreements” from Moscow were supposedly intended to be written, kept a low profile when asked by the FAZ. Based on the report published by “Spiegel” and ZDF, the decision was made to “no longer offer Seipel’s books for sale”. Hoffmann and Campe had “no knowledge of the facts described”. Beyond that, there is nothing to say at the moment.