D.he Südwestrundfunk (SWR) has invested 69 million euros in the forcibly closed Greensill Bank in Bremen. The time deposits are fully secured by the deposit protection fund of the private banks, said a spokeswoman. The ordered closure will not cause any financial damage to the SWR. The same information was given by the North German Broadcasting Corporation (NDR), which, according to a spokeswoman, has invested 24 million euros in Greensill. The Saarland Broadcasting Corporation (SR) had previously confirmed an investment of twelve million euros.

The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bafin) had closed Greensill Bank last week due to the threat of over-indebtedness. NDR and SWR stated that the investment of time deposits should prevent the contribution money made available by the general public from shrinking. Because all banks have to pay so-called negative interest on current business accounts.

Both broadcasters pointed out that they had complied with the respective internal investment guidelines. These stipulate that time deposits may only be invested if they are insured. The deposits from non-profit institutions under public law fell under the deposit protection fund of private banks, but since 2020 only up to a term of 18 months.

That is why Greensill’s systems have been limited to a maximum term of 18 months, both SWR and NDR announced. In contrast to investments by municipalities, for example, the deposits are therefore fully secured.

The SR had stated that the broadcaster always invested its money conservatively in the interests of the contributors. That is why the investments are chosen in such a way that they are covered by the deposit protection fund.

The commission for the determination of the financial needs of the broadcasting corporations (KEF), which is responsible for the examination of the financial needs of the public broadcasters, stated that the investment guidelines of the individual corporations are designed to prevent speculative investments. “If the institutions move within this framework, from the KEF’s point of view it is not a matter of speculative investment behavior,” said KEF managing director Tim Schönborn.