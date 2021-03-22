I.n long stretches “not authentic”: with these words, the Norddeutsche Rundfunk (NDR) wants to distance itself from the award-winning film “Lovemobil” by filmmaker Elke Margarete Lehrenkrauss, which was co-produced by the broadcaster’s documentary editorial team. As the broadcaster announced on Monday, research by the editorial team on the in-house “funk” format “STRG_F” showed that the film “was made on the basis of long-term research by the author”, but “not the central protagonists of the film” describe their personal experiences ”, but rather played“ a role ”. Many situations “are re-enacted or staged”.

In the film, Lehrenkrauss wants to describe the everyday life of prostitutes who work in mobile homes on federal highways in Lower Saxony. “Lovemobil” was shown at international festivals, was awarded the German Documentary Film Prize last year and is nominated for the Grimme Prize. According to the announcement, the editorial staff of “STRG_F” started to research based on a tip from the production environment, and so came across “discrepancies”. When asked about this in an interview, Lehrenkrauss admitted that “they failed to inform the NDR about the productions”. She regretted it, but also said that the NDR had never asked.

Lehrenkrauss also used acquaintances as actors as protagonists. The prostitute “Rita” in the film is not a prostitute. She is said to have “acted out stories from other prostitutes,” the filmmaker told “STRG_F”. From the NDR side it now says: “During the several years of production time, the editorial staff was never informed about the productions.” The station rejects Lehrenkrauss’ accusation of not having asked. The documentary filmmaker went on to explain: “I definitely cannot blame myself for having falsified reality because this reality that I created in the film is a much more authentic reality.”