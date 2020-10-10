Posters congratulating Taiwan on National Day were put up on Saturday near the Chinese Ambassy in Delhi. However, he was removed by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) within a few hours. The official said that the posters, which were written on October 10 to greet Taiwan on National Day, were put up to tease China on behalf of Delhi BJP leader Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga. He himself posted a picture of it on Twitter. He said that these posters were planted on the peace path on Friday night near the embassy of China.This area is located in Chakyapuri, Delhi. The NDMC official said on Saturday, “We have removed these posters planted close to the Chinese embassy.” Earlier, the Chinese embassy issued guidelines to the Indian media, saying that it should not violate India’s ‘One China Policy’ on Taiwan’s National Day. The embassy said in a letter issued on October 7, “All countries that have diplomatic relations with China must firmly respect a China policy, which has long been the official stance of the Indian government as well.”

“We expect the Indian media to stick to the Indian government’s stand on Taiwan’s question and not violate the One China Principle,” the letter said. The letter came after the Taiwan government advertised in several major newspapers in India ahead of National Day on October 10. India said on Thursday on the guidelines issued by the Chinese Embassy that the media is ‘independent’ in this country.

Seeing these posters in Delhi, Taiwan MP Wang Ting-yu wrote, “The people of Taiwan love your spirit, your fearlessness and your resolve to stand up for what is right.” The Chinese Embassy in India had asked the Indian media to abstain from the program. At that time also Taiwan gave a befitting reply to China.

Foreign Ministry paid thanks to Indians

Taiwan’s foreign ministry looked very happy with the overwhelming support from India on social media. In a tweet on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted, ‘Many friends from India are ready to attend the celebration of Taiwan National Day. Our hearts in Taiwan are delighted with this amazing support. thank you. When we say that we like India, we believe it. get lost.