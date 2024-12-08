Jakob Ingebrigtsen sought a new exhibition at the European Cross Country Championships, where he took gold in the men’s event with an overwhelming display in which Spain shone brightly: individual bronze by Thierry Ndikumwenayo and team gold, after seventh place by Nassim Hassaous, the eighth by Abdessamad Oukhelfen and the tenth by Adel Mechaal.

Ingebrigtsen had absolute control of the test from the first minute. He let the British Hugo Milner do it in the first laps of the course, and waited for the last lap to make a change of pace that, in principle, only the Italian Yemaneberhan Crippa and Ndikumwenayo could follow. For them it was the prize of the individual podium.

It was an outstanding performance by the entire Spanish team, which was able to put three other athletes in the top ten to win a gold that had not been achieved since 2015. For its part, Ndikumwenayo’s is the 22nd individual medal for a Spaniard in the European Championship. at an absolute level. The last to achieve it was Adel Mechaal himself, silver in 2017.

Ndikumwenayo, winner this winter at the Cross de Itálica, closes a great season in which he won continental bronze in the 10,000 meters and finished ninth in that same event at the Paris Games, with a new Spanish record: 26:49.49.









In the women’s event, the victory went to the great favorite, the Italian Nadia Battocletti, Olympic runner-up in the 10,000 meters in Paris and double European track champion (5,000 and 10,000). The transalpine took command on the fourth of the five laps of the fast Antalya circuit and imposed a strong pace that overtook the German Konstanze Klosterhalfen and the Turkish Yasemin Can, her two main rivals. Carolina Robles, sixteenth, was the best Spanish. The national team could not revalidate its historic silver medal from last year

The first joy of the morning for the Spanish delegation was provided by María Forero, silver in the women’s under-23 event. The Huelva native, based in León under the command of José Enrique Villacorta, came close to continuing her U-20 continental title won in 2022. The race was decided in an agonizing final sprint, in which the Spaniard (21:21 ) lost to the British Phoebe Anderson (21:16). Third was the Finnish Ilona Mononen (21:24).